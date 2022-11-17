The New Media Bible: The Gospel According to St. Luke

Not Available

A dramatic presentation of the Bible from (New Media Bible), and producer John Heyman. spoken word-for-word from the King James Version by the narrator, as the actors speak in original Aramaic / Hebrew, this feature brings the characters of the New Testament and their world to life. The content follows Scripture entirely with no added commentary or embellishment. As you see the people, places, and events of The Bible come to life, you will gain new understanding and appreciation for Scripture.