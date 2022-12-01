The New Sky Above the New Country

Not Available

Every year during the summer solstice the Belarusians celebrate “Kupalle”. Kupalle is the triumph of love, abundance of the nature power, unity with the native land. Kupalle always gave the Belarusians the energy charge for the whole next year. Сelebrating Kupalle people used to create new couples, bear healthy children. The contemporary political situation has broken the connection of the Belarusians with their native culture, has replaced the true nation’s spiritual values with the tendency of low-grade mass entertainments. But while the people’s initiative exists, while there are charismatic individuals, who still have the soul power to care about the tradition, so the Belarusian nation lives – side by side with the imposed absurd.