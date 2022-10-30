The Newest Pledge

Not Available

The morning after kicking off their semester with a patriotic "stars, stripes, and strippers" party, the members of the Omega fraternity awaken to a find a baby on their doorstep. After little to no deliberation, the Omegas decide to pledge the baby. When a rival fraternity member, Rico, learns of this, he devises a plot to ruin the Omegas reputation in the eyes of the student body at Hamilton University. It's up to the Omegas to not only secure their legacy at the University, but to also raise a baby in a fraternity house. Written by Tuxedo (IMDB.com).