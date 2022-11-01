Not Available

'The Newsfield Years' focuses on the complete story of Newsfield Publications, the publishers behind some of the most influential group of magazines in the 8 bit 80s. Featuring in-depth interviews with Roger Kean, Matthew Uffindell, Oliver Frey and Franco Frey the film focuses on the remarkable impact it had through its publications such as Crash, Zzap!64 and Amtix, featuring very open accounts of how they were created right through to Newsfield's demise in the early 1990s. The film explores how they dealt with the early days of getting their magazines into the Newsagents, the 'Unclear User' legal battle, developing a comic strip, their journalists becoming celebrities, resisting incredible pressure from Games Publishers for positive reviews as they knew they could literally make or break a game's success and the stunning artwork of Oliver Frey.