The Newsroom: Off the Record

In this new documentary you get to follow the life of Ekstra Bladet's editorial staff through one of the papers most turbulent years with catastrophic readership numbers and a long row of controversial agenda-setting cases. From the common journalistic staff being pushed to deliver the daily front-page stories, to Poul Madsen in management who has to make the drastic decisions regarding the papers continued existence. We get to see up close how the paper's staff handles the many ethical dilemmas they face everyday. We see what it takes for news to make the front page and in the paper's machine room we get to see the drastic death battle for the 110 years old paper play out - The question is: Will there be a place for Ekstra Bladet in the media image of tomorrow?