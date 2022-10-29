The Newton Hill Academy Talking Picture Book

Not Available

This charming musical talking book is great, wholesome educational entertainment for kids. They'll want to watch this over and over. This product can dramatically improve reading comprehension as well. The soundtrack is incredibly lively and the voice over artists shine in this unique production from the Los Angeles based Newton Hill Academy. Soundtrack includes famous classical melodies as well as fun boogie woogie. The kids will have fun and learn a ton. Also easy on the eyes and ears for adults.