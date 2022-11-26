The Next Samba

Not Available

A year of hard work, thousands of people involved, the choice of a great samba, the death of their official vocalist for 17 years, lots of sweat, tears and love, made Carnival 2016 extremely special. Behind the scenes of the biggest samba school on the planet, Estação Primeira de Mangueira, after 14 years without winning the contest, the entire universe created for Mangueira's parade, which is an international carnival icon, was documented for the first time, from the first step to the title of best samba school in 2016.