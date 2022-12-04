The Next Stars

Not Available

Four of the most exciting teenage basketballers on the planet begin their journey to NBA stardom…in Australia. They’ve come to the NBL to test themselves against the toughest players on earth as they prepare for the NBA Draft. But how will the International Celebrity LaMelo Ball, -, the High School Phenom – RJ Hampton, the Raw Athlete – Terry Armstrong and the Brazilian Wildcard – Didi Louzada fare when they step on court with the likes of NBA champ Andrew Bogut. The eyes of the basketball world will be on Australia, as these Next Stars head Down Under in search of going Number 1 in the NBA Draft.