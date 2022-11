Not Available

For some people, the coldest, loneliest night of the year falls on Christmas Eve. "Solstice" tells the story of one of those people, Nick Allman (Mike Kelley), a disillusioned young man who has lost touch with the true spirit of the holidays. Set in Chicago on Christmas Eve, it follows his day from morning till midnight as he encounters a variety of characters who help renew his belief in a season where everyone's expectations run high.