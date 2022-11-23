Not Available

Join Charles Dickens in his study on Friday, the thirteenth of October, 1843. History, humor and the holiday come to life in The Night Before Christmas Carol. Renowned Dickens scholar and author, Dr. Elliot Engel, crafts this entertaining study suitable for every holiday schedule and audience. In this acclaimed performance, actor David zum Brunnen portrays Charles Dickens and 17 familiar characters; giving personal, social, and historical context to the ghostly classic, A Christmas Carol.