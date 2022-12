Not Available

Music: The Republicans, The Appliances, and The Suburbs "THE NIGHT BELONGS TO THE POLICE concerns a burned-out agoraphobe (Jerome Carolfi), his frustrated girlfriend (poet Tess Gallaher), a wonderfully kinetic proto-punk Tinkerbelle (Michelle Davis), and a malevolent network of chiropractors. A satire of fashionable nihilism, it manages to simultaneously mock and embrace the so-called posturing of the so-called New Wave. It is, most of all, funny."–Chris Ward, CityLights