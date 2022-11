Not Available

In a dystopian Turkey, the Government begins installing new TV antennas to homes throughout the country. Mehmet, a superintendent at a crumbling apartment complex, has to supervise the installation of the new antenna. When the broadcast it transmits begins to menace the residents of the apartment complex. Mehmet must seek out the spiteful entity. THE NIGHT BULLETIN reflects the oppressed society of today's Turkey where freedom of speech is in jeopardy.