1971

The Night Digger

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1971

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer British Studios

Effective psychological love story with a macabre twist not found in the original Joy Cowley novel. The dreary existence of middle- aged spinster Maura Prince takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of young handyman Billy Jarvis, but there is more to Billy than meets the eye. This well-crafted film, full of sexual tension and Gothic flavor, was Patricia Neal's second after her return to acting, her real-life stroke worked deftly into the story by then-husband Roald Dahl.

Cast

Patricia NealMaura Prince
Pamela BrownMrs. Edith Prince - Mother
Nicholas ClayBilly Jarvis
Jean AndersonMrs. Millicent McMurtrey
Graham CrowdenMr. Bolton
Yootha JoyceMrs. Palafox

