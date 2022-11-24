The Night Fernando Pessoa Met Constantine Cavafy

Not Available

Portugal's Fernando Pessoa and Greece's Constantine Cavafy were two of the greatest poets of the 20th century, and the literary giants finally met in 1929 aboard a transatlantic ocean liner carrying immigrants to the U.S. This genre-bending documentary from Greek filmmaker Stelios Charalambopoulos blends truth with fiction in imagining what that meeting must have been like, offering an innovative mix of archival footage and fictional re-enactments of the poets interacting with one of the ship's immigrant passengers.