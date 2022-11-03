Not Available

The night in which really nobody had any sex

    At the party, her friend Sabine Andrea suddenly stands before her former boyfriend Eric . Again, the spark ignites . Until Eric told his old flame , which he now earns his money : He founded an agency that mediates the alibis of adulterers . Andrea is appalled . To still have a chance with her , Eric leaves a on a bet : If Sabines flagship husband student Doris resists , he gives to the agency . If Uwe however weak, Andrea has with her ex to love holiday on an island . In the end everything turns out differently...

    Cast

    		Fritz KarlLutz
    		Rolf KaniesBerufsberater
    		Julia RichterAndrea
    		Tom WlaschihaStefan
    		Karl KranzkowskiHotelchef Siggi
    		Florian FitzEric

