The Night Marchers follows a "real" documentary crew who have strangely disappeared following a journey to chilling Hawaiian site. On a mission to search for the site where ancient Hawaiian spirits are rumored to appear at night, a five-person documentary crew vanishes -- leaving only their footage. Kevin Peterson, the crew's consultant, becomes concerned about the crew, and flies to Hawaii to search for them. Having no luck, he contacts local police and receives the tapes. Using that footage, Peterson and the police try to piece together the fate of the crew -- did the mysterious spirits intervene?