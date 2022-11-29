Not Available

“La notte salva” (The night of nature) is a path of sensations that attempts to gather around its nature without revealing it, without opening itself to any human language. Rather, as an animal’s night call, it exists vanishing in its own closure and muteness. The film reestablishes itself onto its state of unsolved, lost and forgotten space, as a word without name, experiencing itself as a simple gesture, dreamily suspended through its own electric tension, far from any sort of destination, salvation, redemption.