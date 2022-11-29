The Night of the Crocodile

Not Available

Three forces of nature, three animal-individuals that meet in the clear area of the human jungle just for an instant. Then, everything is suspended, they recognize each other, they measure their strengths. They vibrate, not only as similar but as equals. They are driven to each other with no other chance, they throw themselves, they give themselves and mingle. However, they deeply know they should't, they cannot culminate. It is their actual and unstoppable desire, but if they do - If they let themselves go, they will devour each other.