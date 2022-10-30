The Night of the Felines

Not Available

Bathhouse prostitute Masako and her street-whore friend Jun are pawn for their Yakuza Pimps. These girls have lost control over their own existence, passed from one client to the next… “Unlike the vast numbers of prostitute films, this one is devoid of all the banal trappings usually associated with the genre. In this world, there are no fantasies about love, soul-mates or „gentle density“. Just stark, matter-of-fact sex – disturbingly detached, but strikingly authentic.”