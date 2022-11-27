The night of the Full Moon

Not Available

The moon is familiar; she watches over us. The Moon is our only natural satellite. Appearing in our skies some 4.5 million years ago following a collision between the Earth and a nomad planet, she chose to remain in our orbit. She influences life much more than we imagine and was probably the reason why life first appeared on Earth. She raises the oceans, serves as a biological clock for the reproduction of certain species and is the driving force for animal migrations. As long as 4 million years ago she caused a 500-meter-high tide of lava. From India to Australia, from the bay of the Mont Saint Michel to Papuasia, or in the sacred pits of the Mayas in Mexico, we have a date wherever the Moon shows her face.