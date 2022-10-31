The Night of the Sunflowers

Not Available

The body a teenage girl is discovered in a field of sunflowers. At the same time a travelling salesman watches the events unfold on television, whilst in the small village of Angosto the discovery of a prehistoric cave brings excitement and the arrival of an experienced geologist, his young fiancé and his assistant. The town police chief plans his retirement, while his deputy dreams of escaping the boredom of his marriage and his job... Through a series of shocking events, the lives of these people become entangled in a web of violence, betrayal and murder.