The Night Rider

Originally a pilot for a series called "Gallaway House" that was never picked up. The patrons of a late-19th Century America theater flock to see the latest production, a Western tale of redemption. Johnny Laredo, a middle-aged gunfighter fleeing his many enemies by traveling at night, stops briefly at the campfire of Tim Dawson's team of cattle drivers for a cup of coffee and a bit of human companionship. Dawson offers Laredo a job, but Laredo is afraid to return to Wyoming where he killed a number of men. Stopping in a small Texas town for supplies before heading across the Mexican border, the gunfighter is forced to fight a inexperienced youngster trying to make a reputation and kills him. Even though he is acquitted, the gunfighter has had enough and returns to Dawson, accepts the job, and hopefully, the opportunity for redemption.