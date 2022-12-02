The Night She Moves

Not Available

Max is around thirty and lives with Emma, his intimate friend. Unexpected news create a gap between them causing doubts and concerns to grow inside Max, pushing him to go out at night. Walking aimlessly, Max spends the night alone and accompanied by picturesque characters in remote places of Barcelona. A night of absurd and fantastic drunkenness that is at the same time an inner journey for Max. Yo la busco is a portrait of two friends, their breakup and the strange transforming walk through the nightlife of Barcelona.