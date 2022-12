Not Available

Ji-seok is a performance director in Seoul. When a project he worked on with his friend fails, he leaves on an impromptu trip to Yeosu to get away from the moneylenders. Looking around Yeosu, Ji-seok finds a woman in the Maritime Park and coincidentally visits the café she runs. Mi-hee wants to be a writer and Ji-seok promises her he'll be her teacher. However, he gets in the way of Dong-gon, who has a crush on her.