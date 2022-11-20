The Night Wears Suspenders

Not Available

This debut directorial effort by French actress Virginie Thevenet is a routine erotic tour through Parisien night spots and the infamous Bois du Bologne with its drag queens. A worldy-wise young woman latches onto her opposite, a shy and inexperienced young man, and leads him by hook or crook through the wild side of night life in the city of light. As she initiates him into an erotic demimonde, viewers are treated to street scenes and the special ambience that characterizes the lowest rungs of the social scale in Paris.