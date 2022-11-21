The Nightingale and the Night. Chavela Vargas sings Lorca.

Not Available

Chavela Vargas and Federico García Lorca are the main characters of this story. Poetry and music are the places of their meetings. Chavela explains when he lived in the same room where Federico García Lorca lived decades ago, was visited by a bird that contained the soul of the Spanish poet. In her last year of life, Chavela fulfills her last wish: to make a tribute to Spanish poet and finally meet him in the ranks of death. The Nightingale and the Night is a documentary that chronicles the transition from Chavela life to death, her union with Federico, dissolving the borders between reality and dreams.