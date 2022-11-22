Not Available

THE NIGHTMARE, documentary filmmaker Adam Gray sets out on a journey to understand this terrifying phenomenon. From the foggy shores of Newfoundland to the steaming jungles of Zanzibar we will see where the Nightmare has left its mark. Hear from those who have survived the experience, and the families of those that did not. Meet the scientists, psychologists, and folklorists on the front lines of the battle for understanding how something without material form can traumatize and even kill those that encounter it. THE NIGHTMARE is a fascinating exploration of a phenomenon that suggests that the only difference between hallucination and the supernatural...is belief.