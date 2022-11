Not Available

Another take on "Faust". Childhood friend Joey and Gary are the only survivors of a coup against Gary's family. Joey lands in hell, and sells his loyalty to the devil in return for magic powers. As part of the deal, Joey has nine demons enter his body. The demons demand a daily feed of blood and are very naughty, but they must obey Joey. He uses the new powers to help Gary, and to kill the plotters. But he can't always control the nine demons.