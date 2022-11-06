The Nineteen Year-Old's Map

Not Available

Director Yanagimachi's second film The 19 Year Old's Map follows the story of a 19-year-old newspaper delivery boy who begins collecting information on the households in his neighborhood and keeping a journal of why he doesn't like them. Declaring himself a 'right-winger' and calling in bomb threats against the neighbors he doesn't like, the 19-year-old begins a war of psychological terror against the families in his neighborhood.