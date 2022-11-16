Not Available

A ruthless gang of Ninja marauders, a kidnapped maiden and a young man seeking vengeance set the stage for "The Ninja Showdown." Warlord boss Jing and his evil band of Purple Ninjas are unstoppable-hihgly trained assassins who ravage a peaceful town. But when the outlaw Ninjas abduct his girl, a wrathful Tony unleashes a furious assault with the help of Ninja Master Gordon. Together, these two men lay waste to Jing's army in a shattering battle to secure their honor and rescue the town from the clutches of a greedy and oppressive tyrant.