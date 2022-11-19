Not Available

If you ever wanted to know what makes the greatest rapper alive tick look no further. The Nino Brown Story is the uncensored biography of the life and times of Dwayne Carter aka Lil Wayne as he takes over the game of hip hop. DJ Scoob Doo & Streets Talk DVD documents the process of what it takes and the hard work needed to not only get to the top of the game but also to have fun staying there. The touring, studio, award shows, video shoots, are attacked by Wayne with one thing in mind....Stay hungry and work harder than anyone alive. Mission accomplished. Welcome to Lil Wayne starring in "The Nino Brown Story."