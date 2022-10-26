1980

The Ninth Configuration

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

February 28th, 1980

Col. Vincent Kane is a military psychiatrist who takes charge of an army mental hospital situated in a secluded castle. Among Kane's many eccentric patients is Capt. Billy Cutshaw, a troubled astronaut in the midst of an existential crisis. Although Kane's own grasp on sanity is questionable, he manages to engage Cutshaw in a series of thoughtful conversations about science and faith that deeply affect the lives of both men.

Cast

Stacy KeachCol. Vincent Kane
Scott WilsonCapt. Billy Cutshaw
Ed FlandersCol. Richard Fell
Neville BrandMaj. Marvin Groper
George DiCenzoCapt. Fairbanks
Moses GunnMaj. Nammack

