The Ninth Configuration

Col. Vincent Kane is a military psychiatrist who takes charge of an army mental hospital situated in a secluded castle. Among Kane's many eccentric patients is Capt. Billy Cutshaw, a troubled astronaut in the midst of an existential crisis. Although Kane's own grasp on sanity is questionable, he manages to engage Cutshaw in a series of thoughtful conversations about science and faith that deeply affect the lives of both men.
|Stacy Keach
|Col. Vincent Kane
|Scott Wilson
|Capt. Billy Cutshaw
|Ed Flanders
|Col. Richard Fell
|Neville Brand
|Maj. Marvin Groper
|George DiCenzo
|Capt. Fairbanks
|Moses Gunn
|Maj. Nammack
View Full Cast >