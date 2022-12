Not Available

Floorshow from the Club Zanzibar, compered by Max Bygraves. Features fabulous slapstick comic band ‘The Nitwits’, led by Sid Millward which later found fame and fortune in Las Vegas. Bygraves' second film following his debut in’ ‘Bless ‘em All’. Initially running for 42 minutes, the original exhibited version of this film has been lost. The 24 minute version represents all known existing footage.