The No-Account Count

A short comic film in which the Count has found a bride, namely Mr. Krapaan’s extravagant daughter. A tramp then steals his clothes, and goes to the wedding in the Count’s place. Krapaan wants his extravagant daughter to marry Count De Bluffe, whom he believes to be wealthy. When De Bluffe is taking a bath, his clothes are stolen by a tramp. The tramp then pretends to the Krapaan family that he is the Count, but is unmasked by the real De Bluffe. But when the tramp, peeking through the window, sees that the bride is actually ugly and bald, he is glad that he is off the hook. After the wedding, the tramp puts on the bride’s wig, which causes De Bluffe to experience great regret.