Not Available

Sixteen-year-old Jacob wants to save his mother, Helen, from the claws of his father, Emmanuel, who is an alcoholic and a gambler, and who systematically abuses her. Our story begins the evening of the great escape when Jacob manages to put in motion a carefully designed plan for their exit from the paternal home. The evening before their escape, Jacob has an important dream, that gives him courage and motivates him to act. In this dream, the comic that Jacob designs in his spare time, called 'The Noir Project', comes alive, and the characters, which reflect the morbid reality in which he lives, predict, in a strange way, the events that will follow that night...