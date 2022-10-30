The Noise of Cairo

Not Available

Keizer is a street artist educating the masses about the latest corruption. He fears self-censorship is yet to be undone as "people have created their own prisons." Elsewhere in Cairo, street art is burgeoning in a joyful expression of freedom. "It's the first time that I walk past things like these that express happiness and contentment", an old man explains, smiling. Karima Mansour is a choreographer whose dance expresses the complexities of a society in which there are veiled women, "but we also have women like me. I am a dancer working with the body." She now wants access to state-run theatres, something forbidden to independent artists under the old regime.