1948

The Noose Hangs High

  • Comedy

April 3rd, 1948

Two window washers who are mistaken by Nick Craig, a bookie, as the messengers he sent for to pick up $50,000. Now the person he sent them to sent two of his men to get the money back but they found out about it. So they try to mail to Craig but a mix up has the money sent somewhere else and the woman who got it spent it. Now Craig needs the money to pay off one of his clients.

Lou CostelloHomer Hinchcliffe
Joseph CalleiaNick Craig
Leon ErrolJulius Caesar 'J.C.' McBride
Cathy DownsCarol Blair
Mike MazurkiChuck
Fritz FeldPsychiatrist

