The Noose of Jah City is the most complete and focused song on the King Krule EP. It pivots on an echoing guitar line and sparkling keyboards as Marshall’s vocal, enveloped in reverb, spills across that background. In the verses he sounds poised, imagining his own death, stoically predicting. Marshall’s anxiety about his mind and soul is a recurring motif throughout the EP and, like the beauty in some of the instrumentation, makes for a detached, almost mystical contrast to the kitchen-sink vibe of the rest of the drama.