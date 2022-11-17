The Nordic War - The Battle of Finland\'s Independence 1939-1945

Not Available

In August-September of 1939 Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin divided up the European countries between themselves, via a secret annex protocol in the Soviet-German non-aggression pact. Empowered by this document, Germany invaded Poland on 1. September 1939. Two days later Britain and France declared war on Germany. The Second World War was on. Due to the territorial divisions of the secret annex protocol, Finland ended up the target of attacks lunched by the Soviet Union, first on 30. November 1939 (the Winter War) and then again on 25. June 1941 (the Continuation War). In spite of the harsh conditions and having to fight an overwhelming enemy, Finland managed to keep her independence.