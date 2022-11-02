Not Available

This masterly adaption of Alan Ayckbourn's celebrated trio of plays encompasses a remarkable range of talent - from multi award - winning producers Verity Lambert and David Susskind, to a cast that includes Tom Conti, Penelope Keith, Richard Briers and Penelope Wilson. Employing and typically inventive device, the trilogy presents a comically fraught weekend from three different perspectives, as family and in laws gather at the decaying country home of their bedridden mother ; the drink flows, and hidden enmites, intimate secrets and uncomfortable truths emerge through the veneer of jollity and civility. The Norman Conquests was phenomenally successful both in London ' s West End in 1974 and on Broadway the following year,and this Thames production earning Keith an award for Best Actress and a joint nomination for Best Drama Series for Lambert and director Herbert Wise.