Great Trango Tower - A granite mile high is a documentary about rock climbing that takes place in Great Trango Tower and Banff National Park. It was directed by Michael Graber in 2000 and produced by American Adventure Productions. It is a part of the series The North Face Expeditions. It features Alex Lowe, Mark Synnott, Jared Ogden, Jennifer Lowe-Anker, Max Lowe-Anker, Sam Lowe-Anker and others.