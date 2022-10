Not Available

Shishpangma: Sadly, this first attempt at skiing an 8,000-meter peak ends in tragedy; Dave Bridges and Alex Lowe lose their lives in a sudden avalanche, making this tribute a celebration of their lives and dedication to their sport. Himalaya: Some say the Himalayan peaks in northern India offer the best extreme skiing on earth; world-class extreme skiers and boarders Rick Armstrong, Jeremy Nobis and Hilaree Nelson are up for the ch