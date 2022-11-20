The North Pole Conspiracy

Not Available

Two Arctic explorers fought harsh, bitter elements in separate quests to be the first to reach the North Pole. Little did they know that when they returned home, a more vicious battle would await them. Join our in-depth investigation into one of the great historical controversies of the 20th Century: Who was the first man to reach the final goal in the great Age of Exploration? Dr. Frederick Cook or Robert Peary? This thrilling detective story is brought to life with arresting re-enactments and insights from researchers, polar explorers and photogrammetric experts.