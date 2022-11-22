Not Available

God’s word to Noah was to prepare NOW for a worldwide flood. God’s word to Joseph was to prepare Pharaoh and Egypt NOW for seven years of famine. God’s word to Jeremiah was to prepare the Jews NOW for seventy years of exile into Babylon. The key word in these historical examples was NOW! What does God’s Word say for us to prepare for NOW? What are the tough choices we need to make NOW? This DVD identifies and explains the biblical prophecies that were written ages ago for THIS GENERATION! It contains important lessons from the NOW Prophecies book.