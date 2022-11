Not Available

Set in the Wastelands of Earth thirty five years after a devastating nuclear/pharmaceutical apocalypse, it follows the comic misadventures and fraternal exploits of Duke and Zeph as they struggle to survive amidst the violent scavengers and half-lives, the monsters and madmen, the robots, rogues, mayors and Moon-men amid the unfathomable mysteries of the wasteland . . . strange artifacts and forgotten technologies left over from 'afore the war.'