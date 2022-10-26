1959

The Nun's Story

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1959

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Gabrielle Van Der Mal gave up everything to become a nun. But her faith and her vows are forever being tested: first in the missionary Congo hospital where she assists the brilliant and handsome Dr. Fortunati and then at the mother house in France when World War II has broken out and the nuns are forbidden by the order to take sides.

Cast

Audrey HepburnSister Luke
Peter FinchDr. Fortunati
Peggy AshcroftMother Mathilde
Dean JaggerDr. Van Der Mal
Mildred DunnockSister Margharita
Beatrice StraightMother Christophe

View Full Cast >

Images