The Nun's Story

Gabrielle Van Der Mal gave up everything to become a nun. But her faith and her vows are forever being tested: first in the missionary Congo hospital where she assists the brilliant and handsome Dr. Fortunati and then at the mother house in France when World War II has broken out and the nuns are forbidden by the order to take sides.
|Audrey Hepburn
|Sister Luke
|Peter Finch
|Dr. Fortunati
|Peggy Ashcroft
|Mother Mathilde
|Dean Jagger
|Dr. Van Der Mal
|Mildred Dunnock
|Sister Margharita
|Beatrice Straight
|Mother Christophe
