The Nutcracker Prince

1989

The timeless holiday tale of "The Nutcracker" springs to life as an animated musical. After young Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a Christmas gift, she dreams about a fantastical battle between her Nutcracker Prince and the evil Mouse King. At stake is the Nutcracker's freedom -- and Clara's future happiness. Kiefer Sutherland, Peter O'Toole and Megan Follows lend their voices to this family-friendly adventure.