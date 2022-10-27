1989

The Nutcracker Prince

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

December 31st, 1989

Studio

Lacewood Productions

The timeless holiday tale of "The Nutcracker" springs to life as an animated musical. After young Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a Christmas gift, she dreams about a fantastical battle between her Nutcracker Prince and the evil Mouse King. At stake is the Nutcracker's freedom -- and Clara's future happiness. Kiefer Sutherland, Peter O'Toole and Megan Follows lend their voices to this family-friendly adventure.

Cast

Megan FollowsClara (voice)
Mike MacDonaldMouseking (voice)
Peter O'ToolePantaloon (voice)
Phyllis DillerMousequeen (voice)
Stephanie MorgensternLouise (voice)
Kiefer SutherlandNutcracker Prince (voice)

