The Nutcracker Prince

The timeless holiday tale of "The Nutcracker" springs to life as an animated musical. After young Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a Christmas gift, she dreams about a fantastical battle between her Nutcracker Prince and the evil Mouse King. At stake is the Nutcracker's freedom -- and Clara's future happiness. Kiefer Sutherland, Peter O'Toole and Megan Follows lend their voices to this family-friendly adventure.
|Megan Follows
|Clara (voice)
|Mike MacDonald
|Mouseking (voice)
|Peter O'Toole
|Pantaloon (voice)
|Phyllis Diller
|Mousequeen (voice)
|Stephanie Morgenstern
|Louise (voice)
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Nutcracker Prince (voice)
