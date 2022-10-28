The Nutcracker Sweet

Not Available

It is Christmas Eve and the Silberhaus children are excited for the festivities to begin. Marie and Fritz are playing in the children's room when their godfather Drosselmayer arrives and presents them with an early Christmas gift, a Nutcracker. Marie witnesses a great battle between a vast army of toy soldiers led by the Nutcracker against a terrible platoon of mice commanded by the Mouse King. Follow Marie and Fritz's journey in the Kingdom of Dolls, through the Christmas Forest, past the Almond Milk Sea, and the Palace of the Marzipans.