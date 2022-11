2001

A re-staging of the Royal Ballet's 1985 production, with Anthony Dowell - this time as Drosselmeyer - and a new supporting cast. This Royal Ballet production of The Nutcracker (staged by Peter Wright) is a mix of the Balanchine and Vainonen schools of the Nutcracker. The Balanchine version of the Nutcracker emphasizes the child s fantasy: a land of sweets, with comic relief. The Vainonen Nutcracker emphasizes the romantic dreams of an adolescent.