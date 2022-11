Not Available

The Nuttiest Nutcracker is a 1999 direct-to-video Christmas film loosely based on the classic tale The Nutcracker, directed by Harold Harris, starring the voices of James Belushi, Cheech Marin, and Phyllis Diller. This film tells about a group of fruit and veggies trying to help the Nutcracker's army get a star up on a Christmas tree before midnight, and stop a rodent army from destroying Christmas.